Ongole : APSSDC offers skilling, placement to youth

Ongole : The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is offering industry customised skill training and placement programme, announced the Prakasam district skill development officer (DSDO) R Lokanatham.

In a statement, he announced that they are offering training and placement programme for three months with free accommodation to the candidates from the Prakasam district.

He said that the APSSDC and Kallam Textiles Company are offering training and placements programme and inviting applications from the local youth.

He said that any candidate with educational qualifications of Class X pass or fail to any graduate can apply for the vacancies in positions like machine operators, quality investigators, on loom checkers, quality in-charges, dyeing machine operators, roll doffers, etc. He advised the interested youth to register for the programme at http://engineering.apssdc.in/industryplacements/ for free training in technical, soft skills, English language and operational methods.

He informed that the candidates can call their toll-free number 18004252422 or 9963005209 for more information.