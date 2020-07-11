Ongole: Atmanirbhar Bharat package to help poor and middle class

Ongole: Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunatha Babu said that the Atmanirbhar Bharat package with Rs 20 lakh crore announced by the Union government is to streamline the Indian economy and also to help the poor and middle-class people who lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.

Speaking at the press conference organised by the Ongole Parliament constituency BJP president Sirasanagundla Srinivasulu, Raghunatha Babu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Atmanirbhar Bharat package to help the country stabilise and strengthen in all fields. He said that the government has released Rs 1.70 lakh crores under Gareeb Kalyan Yojana in the first phase. He said that to provide food grains to the 80 crore people from July to November, the government is spending Rs 90000 crores under Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana and released an extra of Rs 30000 crores to NABARD for crop loans to the farmers.

He said that the government has set up a fund of Rs 1 lakh crores for the development of agriculture infrastructure, Rs 20050 crores for the capital to aqua farmers. He said that the government has allocated Rs 2 lakh crores to strengthen the MSME market. With the one nation one market, the farmers can receive better prices to their product, he added.

He said that with the slogan of 'Vocal for Local' the government is encouraging local manufacturers and the RBI is modifying the CRR and repo rates to increase the cash flow in the market.

Raghunath Babu announced that the Union government will not tolerate on the security of the nation. He said that in the one year of this term, the Modi government has taken many revolutionary decisions and would strive to make country number one with many more in the future.

He said that the government is supporting the tobacco farmers and is providing assured prices. He announced that they would support the farmers until the last leaf of the tobacco is sold. He said that the Union government is very cooperative to the state government and is ready to fund the Ramayapatnam port project, but the state government is delaying it.

The BJP leaders Seggem Srinivasa Rao, Bodduluri Anjaneyulu, Kommu Narsingarao, Pavan Raju, Mathampalli Durgesh, Nageswara Rao, and others also participated in the programme.