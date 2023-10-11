Ongole: Awareness programme held on reusable sanitary pads

Ongole: The Regional Branch Office of State Bank of India, National Service Scheme, Medical Inspection Committee and Department of Computer Science at the Damacharla Sakkubayamma Government Degre College for Women organised an awareness programme ‘Reusable Sanitary Pads for Sustainable Menstrual Hygiene’ in Ongole on Tuesday and distributed the reusable sanitary pads to all the students in the college.

The HR Manager at SBI RBO Ongole K Sri Chandra participated as the chief guest, along with the RMCA Ch Srinivasa Rao and associate Sk Ayesha. They said that considering the immense non-biodegradable waste generated by disposable sanitary pads every month, sustainable menstrual hygiene in India can be achieved only with reusable pads made of organic material.

The college principal Dr D Kalyani said that girls and women experience health-related problems from the chemical additives and toxins in disposable pads. She observed that the reusable pads do not contain any chemicals, and they are soft and comfortable to use and do not cause itching, infection, or rashes. She thanked the Regional Manager of SCI for choosing their college for the programme.

The IQAC coordinator P Kusuma Kumari, NSS Coordinator V Srilakshmi, Medical Inspection Committee coordinator VS Vidyullatha, Computer Science Department in-charge U Sarala, Y Sushma, B Sravani, Ch Srinivasa Rao, teaching and nonteaching staff participated in the programme.