Ongole: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy blames TDP government dues for power outages

Ongole: The unexpected power cuts in some places in the state for the last two days are only due to the failure of the previous government in repaying the bills of thousands of crores of rupees, alleged minister for energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Srinivasa Reddy said that the TDP government did not pay the dues of thousands of crores to the National Thermal Power Corporation, and the burden fell on the present government.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already ordered to make arrangements for the continuous power supply in the state, and the officials are working to make sure no outage occurs in the coming days.

He said that the opposition party is making unnecessary issue out of occasional power cuts in a few villages for just one day, forgetting that power cuts are implemented in the last two years. Responding to the PRC row, the minister said that the government and the employees are arriving at a mutual agreement on issues like HRA, fitment and IR recovery and wished that the employees will not go on strike.

He also said that the previous government has filed false cases against Kapus in the Tuni incident, but the Chief Minister has ordered their withdrawal freeing the accused from visiting courts, and the Kapus are appreciating it.