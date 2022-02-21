Ongole: Biblical play 'Samson and Delilah' enthrals audience

Ongole: A biblical play 'Samson and Delilah', written as a Telugu padyanatakam by renowned writer, Madhurakavi Mallavarapu John, enthralled the audience with the story and performances of the artistes.

Samson is said to born with the blessings of Jehovah to defeat Philistine rulers, who are torturing the Nazirite people with high taxes. But he forgot his duty of chasing his fancies. At his wedding feast, he lost a bet and enters into a fight with the Philistines. He defeats Prince Ahtur and his army with the haw bone of a donkey. The ruler utilizes Delilah, sister of Samson's wife to seduce him as revenge for the death of her sister and father, and gets to know the secret of his massive power.

She cuts his hair to make him weak, after which he was captivated by the enemies. Blinded and put in slavery by his captors, Samson was brought to the temple of Dagon to entertain the rulers and all of the Philistines. He then prays to the god, recovers full strength just to bring down the temple by tearing the columns. Being in love with Delilah, he advises her to flee from the temple, but she stays there to get buried under the rubble with Samson, and all of the Philistines.

Patibandla Ananda Rao, the director of Padamati Gali, directed the 'Samson and Demilah' padyanatakam, which was presented by the Jewett Memorial Baptist Church and performed by a team of 40 artistes from Rangabhumi and Rangayanam. Indla Yesupadam, M Santharao convened the programme that was organised by Angalakurti Prasad.

MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, LIDCAP chairman Kakumani Rajasekhar, Madiga Corporation chairman Kanakarao, and others participated as guests and appreciated the actors for their performance.