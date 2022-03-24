Ongole: BJP demands action against land mafia

Ongole: Bharatiya Janata Party Ongole parliamentary constituency leaders demanded that the State government must take stringent action on the land grabbers, PDS rice mafia members and the officials, who colluded with them, who allegedly responsible for the murder of an Arya Vysya person.

Speaking at a press meet in Ongole on Wednesday, BJP Ongole parliamentary constituency president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu alleged that the illegal activities of land grabbers in the western part of Prakasam district reached extreme stage, with the alleged murder of a noted Arya Vysya personality in the town and real estate agent, Acchuta Adinarayana at Yerragondapalem.

Srinivasulu said that land grabbing in Markapuram revenue division is in full swing with the cooperation from corrupt revenue officials, and are selling government lands as plots in illegal layouts.

The BJP leader alleged that mafia leaders killed Adinarayana, for pointing out the irregularities in the ventures and questioning the officials for related proofs for the layouts, as he didn't surrender to them even after threats. He said the officials and police failed to protect Adinarayana, even though he complained about threat to his life.

Srinivasulu said that the PDS rice mafia members are also now part of the real estate mafia in the region and claimed that an accused in the murder of Adinarayana was caught in the PDS rice illegal transport case earlier.

The BJP leaders demanded CBCID inquiry in the murder of Adinarayana and take stringent action on the land grabbers and PDS rice mafia members.

Party district general secretary YV Gowtham Ashok, vice-president PV Sivareddy, secretary Teegala Satyavati, SC Morcha president Bala Kotaiah and others were present at the press meet.