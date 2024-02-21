Live
- One more aspirant seeks TDP ticket for Chittoor LS
- DCA stops illegal manufacturing of drugs at Aspen Biopharma
- BJP govt accused of ruining institutions, democracy
- AP Inter Board makes arrangements for Intermediate exams, to release hall tickets today
- LS Polls: Mahabubnagar: Palpable tension among aspirants
- Pharmacovigilance centre holds seminar: Bid to spread awareness on enhancing patients’ safety
- Mangalagiri MLA Alla returns to YSRCP
- A host of activities take centre stage in harbour phase of MILAN-2024
- Jana Sena has strong idealogy of social justice and fights for people, says Reddy Appalanaidu
- India should raise voice of farmers at Abu Dhabi
Just In
Ongole: Call to make Chalo Assembly a success
Highlights
The Prakasam district unit of Andhra Pradesh Employees, Teachers and Pensioners Joint Action Committee advised its members to join the Chalo Assembly programme on February 27 and make it a grand success.
Ongole: The Prakasam district unit of Andhra Pradesh Employees, Teachers and Pensioners Joint Action Committee advised its members to join the Chalo Assembly programme on February 27 and make it a grand success.
The JAC district chairman Sarath Babu presided over the protest in front of the collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday. The JAC vice-chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao attended the protest as the chief guest.
Speaking at the programme, Sarath Babu demanded the government for immediate release of the dues of the DA, surrender leaves, PRC arrears, APGLI, GPF dues and medical bills.
The JAC leaders Ankireddi, Chennupati Manjula, Veeranjaneyulu, Subbarao, Madhavi, Koteswaramma and others also participated in the protest.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS