Ongole: Call to make Chalo Assembly a success

Ongole: The Prakasam district unit of Andhra Pradesh Employees, Teachers and Pensioners Joint Action Committee advised its members to join the Chalo Assembly programme on February 27 and make it a grand success.

The JAC district chairman Sarath Babu presided over the protest in front of the collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday. The JAC vice-chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao attended the protest as the chief guest.

Speaking at the programme, Sarath Babu demanded the government for immediate release of the dues of the DA, surrender leaves, PRC arrears, APGLI, GPF dues and medical bills.

The JAC leaders Ankireddi, Chennupati Manjula, Veeranjaneyulu, Subbarao, Madhavi, Koteswaramma and others also participated in the protest.