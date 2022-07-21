Ongole: Call to protect rights of fellow human beings

Ongole (Prakasam District): It is the responsibility of everyone in the society to protect the rights of fellow human beings and ensure that the Indian constitution is implemented in letter and spirit, said the speakers at a felicitation programme here on Wednesday.

Shaik Khalifatulla Basha was felicitated for his appointment as the national vice-president of Human Rights Council of India.

The Human Rights Council of India Andhra Pradesh president M Usha presided over the programme, while Ravi Shankar Group chairman Kandi Ravi Shankar, Brilliant Group chairman Shaik Nyamatulla Basha, former additional SP Sunkara Saibaba and Navyandhra Rachayitrula Sangham president T Aruna attended as chief guests at the programme.

Speaking on occasion, the guests said that it might be considered the people are enjoying independence only when everyone in the country can receive the fruits of the constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar. They said the public should know and understand Articles 1 to 30 in the constitution so that they could prevent the violation of human rights.

They appreciated Khalifatulla Basha for being a point of contact for the oppressed and distressed people in the State and south India for years and rendering untiring services to the people during Covid pandemic. They said that it was the effort of Khalifatulla for HRCI to locate the women victims, tormented in the clutches of Arab Shaiks in Saudi Arabia and made arrangements for their rescue and return with money from his personal pocket. They said that with the help of the Women Council in the HRCI, Khalifatulla and his team is able to resolve the disputes between many couples in the state, and offered help to settle the families of the many by donating sewing machines and other equipment for their self-sustainability.

HRCI Tamil Nadu president Billal, AP vice-chairperson R Jyothi, state working president Ratnakumari, TS Women Council president Hymavathi, BJP leader Kotturi Subbarao and others also participated in the program.