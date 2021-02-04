Ongole: Classrooms cleared for students

Ongole: The primary students at the Municipal Corporation Primary School in Santhapet of Ongole are happy at last, as the officials forced the school management to empty the classrooms from occupying with the Nadu- Nedu materials and allow the children inside.

On February 2, 'The Hans India' published the photos of the students, who sat in the open place under the sun, as their classrooms were occupied by the Nadu- Nedu material.

The works including the toilets, water tank, painting, etc., are incomplete as the bills to the contractor are not cleared, claimed the headmistress. The parents questioned the teachers about the incomplete toilets and dust from the works and advised them to shut down the school until they are ready.

Responding to the news, the municipal authorities and education officials visited the school on Tuesday and ordered the headmistress to immediately vacate the classrooms and keep them ready for classes immediately. On Wednesday morning, the smiling students sat on the new benches provided under the Nadu- Nedu programme and their parents thanked the government for the facilities it is providing.



