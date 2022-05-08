Ongole: Collector AS Dinesh Kumar asks officials to speed up land acquisition

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar on Saturday instructed the RDOs and tahsildars in the district to clear the pending claims of the land acquisition immediately.

He conducted a review meeting here with the officials on the status of land acquisition pertaining to road and railway projects. The Collector inquired about the land acquisition claims pending for the national highways 216, 565, 544D, 167B, 340C, Bengaluru and Vijayawada Express Way, state highways 35, 37, 362, 277, Guntur to Guntakal railway line doubling and Gudur to Vijayawada railway line tripling works.

He instructed the officers to give priority to the clearance of the pending claims with commitment. He said that he want clear progress on the issue, and asked the DRO Puli Srinivasulu to conduct an awareness session if necessary.

The Collector passed strict instructions that only the officials concerned should participate in the meeting. He sent away the deputy tahsildar of Tarlupadu, who attended the meeting in the place of the tahsildar. He expressed anger at the Tarlupadu tahsildar for abstaining from the meeting without taking prior permission and instructed the DRO to issue a show-cause notice to him.

Joint Collector M Abhishikt Kishore, special deputy collector Sarala Vandanam, Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao and others participated in the meeting.