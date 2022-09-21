Ongole: Contract, outsourcing employees stage protest

Ongole(Prakasam District): The scheme workers, contract and outsourcing employees from various organisations and associations affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest at the district Collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday, and demanded that the government rectify their problems and provide equal salaries for equal work to them.

CITU State leader I Vemeswari, CITU district general secretary Chikati Srinivasa Rao, secretary Gantenapalli Srinivasulu, Kalam Subbarao, T Mahesh, Dama Srinivasulu, Sriram Srinivasa Rao and several other leaders spoke at the protest and demanded the government to immediately increase the salaries of the workers in scheduled industries, which are not revised for the last 15 years. They questioned, how the government wants them to look after their families with meagre salaries of Rs 6,000 or Rs 7,000.

They demanded regularisation of contract employees and identification of Anganwadi, Asha, MDM, VOA, and MEPMA RPs as government employees and provide equal salaries to them on par with that of regular employees. Their further demands include cancellation of the grading system, meeting of the officers with the workers' associations and resolve the workers' justifiable demands, establishment of a workers welfare board for the benefit of transport workers, hamalies and others, cancellation of the circular informing about the expiration of the contract of VOA and RPs.

They condemned the harassment of the superiors for failing to enter the data into the app, at places that are not possible due to shortage of signal.

The members from Prakasam district units of Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation Hamalis Union, AP Midday Meals Workers Union, Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, Samagrasiksha Contract and Outsourcing Part-time Employees,

Art, Work, Health and Physical Education Part-time Contract Instructors Federation, AP MEPMA Employees Association, AP Velugu Animators (VOA) Employees Association, United Electricity Contract Workers Union, All India Transport Workers Association and other organisations gathered at the district Collectorate while the CITU district president M Ramesh led the protest.