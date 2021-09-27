Ongole: Cops receive complaint from distressed woman at home

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg immediately responded to a message she received on WhatsApp from a distressed woman and sent the Disha police to receive a complaint from her.

According to the police, SP Malika Garg received a message from a woman, Chikkalla Amulya from the Vijayanagara Colony in Ongole on Saturday evening. The distressed woman explained SP that her husband Pratap Kumar and in-laws are torturing physically and mentally every day. She said that on Saturday evening, her father-in-law Roosevelt thrown her, and her three children out of the house after husband beaten her severely. She added that her 5-year-old, elder, child is suffering from autism and the younger are three-year-old twins. She explained to the SP that she cannot go to the police station to complain about her husband and father-in-law, taking her children in the Covid pandemic situation.

Responding to the message, the SP immediately directed the SB2 CI N Srikanth Babu to gather the details of the woman for taking necessary action. The SB2 CI and the Disha police station CI, Y Murali Krishna sent the ASI Bhaskara Rao and woman constable to the place of the victim. After reaching the house of Amulya, the police took the complaint from her, and warned the in-laws of the consequences of legal action against them and made them allow the woman and the children into the home. The Disha police registered the complaint as 118/2021 against her husband and in-laws on Saturday and summoned them to the police station on Sunday and held counselling.

The complainant thanked the Prakasam SP Malika Garg for immediately responding to her message and sending help in time. The SP appreciated the Disha police station staff for reaching out to the distressed woman and registering the complaint at her home.