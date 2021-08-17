Ongole: Cops seize Panchaloha idols worth Rs 50 lakh, arrest one

Ongole: Addanki police seized a pair of Panchaloha idols worth Rs 50 lakh from a man at Andaki Bus Stand on Monday, informed Prakasam district SP Malika Garg on Monday.

The SP informed that based on credible information, the Addanki SI V Mahesh and his staff was checking vehicles on the NAM road at the in-gate of Addanki Bus Stand on Monday morning.

A man, Shaik Karimulla of Martur, came on a motorbike and stopped after noticing that the police were checking vehicles, and tried to run away with a gunny bag by leaving the vehicle. She said that the police took him into custody after chasing and inquired about his details and contents in the bag in the presence of mediators.

The SP said that Karimulla confessed that he is working as a marker in the granite factories and a cab driver, and used to drink tea at Morning Tea Stall at Martur regularly. He said that there he made friends with a man, Mendu Nataraja Sanjaynath of Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada claimed to be a treasure troves hunter.

Karimulla said to the police that one day in December 2018, Sanjay handed over the gunny bag with two Panchaloha idols of Vishnumurthy and Satyabhama, along with 10 electrical detonators, 5 gelatine sticks and asked to keep them with him. But since then, Sanjay didn't return to Karimulla and he is not able to trace him.

On Monday, Karimulla wanted to sell the idols to the jewellers at Addanki and brought the gunny bag with him, but after seeing the police he feared and ran away.

Malika Garg explained that they registered a case under various sections of the Explosive Act at Addanki police station on the two accused Sanjay and Karimulla. She added that the search for Sanjay is going on. The police seized the Panchaloha idols worth Rs 50 lakh form Karimullah. She appreciated the SI V Mahesh, head constables G Prasad, K Vivek Kumar, K Srinivasa Reddy and constable DMV Ratnam Babu for their sincere efforts to apprehend the offender.

Additional SP B Ravichandra, DSP SB B Mariyadasu, Darsi DSP V Narayana Swamy Reddy, Addanki CI M Rajesh, SB II CI N Srikanth Babu were also present in the press meet.