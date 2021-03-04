Ongole: DIG Trivikrama Varma participates in Yagnas

Ongole: Guntur range DIG Dr CM Trivikrama Varma and his wife Suvarna participated in the Maha Dhanvantari, Maha Mrityunjaya and Maha Chandi Yagnas in Ongole on Wednesday.

With the blessings of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipati Sri Sri Sri Sankara Vijayendra Maha Saraswati Swamy, the Veda purohit Mathampalli Dakshinamurthy Sastry is conducting the Maha Dhanvantari, Maha Mrityunjaya and Maha Chandi yagnas on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri at the Kasivisweswara Swamy abode in the Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Santhapet of Ongole from March 1 to 12. The devotees participating in the yagnas are being fascinated by praying to the Rudraksha Swarupa Maha Rudreswara Swamy, seven feet high Sivalinga formed by using Rudrakshas, arranged by the organisers. The Saibaba temple trust chairman Alahari Chanchala Rao, purohit Dakshinamurthy welcomed the interested devotees to take part in the yagnas and special pujas and receive the blessings of the almighty.

On Wednesday, the Guntur range DIG Trivikrama Varma and his wife Suvarna took part in the Maha Yagnas and sought blessings of the Maha Rudreswara Swamy and Kasi Visweswara Swamy. Gorantla Pedda Veeraiah and his wife Vani, Haribabu and his wife Aruna Kumari also joined the DIG couple in performing the yagnas. The priest Dakshinamurthy offered them the theerthaprasadam and blessed the couples with prosperity and peace. The SP Siddharth Kaushal, OSD K Chowdeswari and other police personnel met the DIG and participated in the special puja.