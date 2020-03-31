Ongole: District officials readies action plan to control coronavirus in six constituencies

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector Dr. Pola Bhaskara announced that eight new positive cases of Coronavirus are reported from the district and all of them have a connection with the item held in the Alami Markaz Banglawali Masjid in Nizamuddin of New Delhi. He announced that they are going to implement the containment action plan in all assembly constituencies, where the positive cases are reported in the district.

The collector announced that the district administration has traced 132 passengers who went to New Delhi to participate in the religious meeting, immediately after the couple from Chirala is tested positive for COVID-19. He said that in the 132 samples sent for tests, results are coming in a phased manner. The results received on Tuesday morning confirmed that there are 8 positive cases in them, including 3 cases from Kandukur, 1 case from Kanigiri, 1 from Karemchedu, 1 from Ongole and 2 more from Chirala. He announced that there is more possibility for the increase in the positive cases in the samples sent already from the district and the people with the symptoms are shifted to isolation and quarantine wards depending on the severity.

He announced that based on the situations, they are going to implement the containment action plan in Markapuram, Ongole, Chirala, Parchuru, Kandukuru, and Kanigiri assembly constituencies.

Bhaskara also said that they are scaling up the hospital preparedness plan and announcing the KIMS and Sanghamitra hospitals in Ongole as COVID hospitals by taking over them. He said that the government general hospital would be used for the collection of samples and isolation of the suspects. He said that after if the result of the test is positive, the patient will be shifted to any of the COVID hospitals for treatment. He also announced that the Nalluri Hospital and Venkataramana hospital also would be taken over by the government depending on the requirement.

The collector announced that they are procuring enough personal protection equipment for the staff. He said that the administration is also ready to provide free accommodation and food to the doctors, paramedics and lab technicians involved in the treatment if they require. He said that there is an arrangement of 3500 beds in quarantine facilities in the district. He requested the people who had visited Delhi to come forward voluntarily for checkups so that they could be helpful in the control of the COVID-19. He asked the public also to share information about the people they know if they visited Delhi recently. The collector announced that the public need not panic over the increase in the number of cases, but advised them to cooperate with the administration by confining themselves at homes and by following the instructions issued from time to time.