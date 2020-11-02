Ongole: Doctor asks people to adhere to social distance, wear masks

Ongole: Leading pulmonologist Dr Ram Niranjan Reddy said that although the corona outbreak in the district is currently at a low ebb, it is likely to increase again, with hundreds of cases being registered every day and the district officials have been working to curb the spread of infection is not fully reducing the severity of disease. People are required to adhere to social distance and wear masks as a matter of duty.

Everyone is advised to take nutritious food and those suffering from cough, cold and fever should consult a doctor immediately without neglect as the weather was changing. Infected people should not be discouraged and seek medical advice. Dr Ram Niranjan Reddy was receiving public wishes for continuing his services to thousands of Covid victims already at Ongole Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital.

He said the incubation period from the time the virus infects the body until symptoms appear is a very critical time as those who think they have no symptoms and are less likely to pass the virus from one person to another with reduced sneezing, the incubation period is usually 5 to 14 days, so must be in quarantine for 14 days. A chest CT scan can detect the extent of the virus infection and determine the cause of the infection and provide appropriate treatment to the patient, he said.