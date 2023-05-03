Ongole: DSC 1998 qualified candidates demand justice

Ongole: The DSC 1998 qualified candidates from the Prakasam district staged a protest at the collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday, and demanded justice.

The district convener for the DSC 1998 qualified candidates, YS Govinda Rao explained that they are fighting for their right for the appointment as teachers for about 25 years, which might be the longest agitation in the history of the country.

He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Assembly announced that they are giving jobs to 5,887 candidates qualified in the DSC 1998. But, he lamented that the cabinet approved 4,534 posts as the officials listed all qualified in five districts namely, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, and Chittoor and did injustice to the candidates in the remaining eight districts.

He demanded the officials and the government to rectify the errors and announce jobs to all 1998 DSC-qualified candidates immediately.