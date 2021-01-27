Ongole: Experts rule out vaccine effect in government doctor's illness

Ongole: A government doctor on Wednesday was shifted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai from Government General Hospital, Ongole when she complained of high fever and other complications after receiving the Covid vaccine shot.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr P Ratnavali said that the doctor, who was in septic shock, is already having some infections prior to the vaccination and the vaccine may not be the sole reason for the illness.

Dr K Dhanalakshmi is working as a doctor in the dental department of the Government General Hospital in Ongole. She is also on the Covid duties as per the orders of the government. Following the ongoing vaccination schedule, Dr Dhanalakshmi took the vaccine on Saturday, January 23.

Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara said on Tuesday night that Dr Dhanalakshmi complained of fever on Sunday and took treatment in the OP and went home. But on Tuesday morning, she returned to the hospital and joined as an inpatient at GGH Ongole, he said.

As the doctor is not responding to the treatment and BP fell down to a significant level, she was shifted to Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital in Ongole and then to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for better treatment. He said that samples were sent for various tests.

DMHO said on Wednesday that the condition of Dr Dhanalakshmi is not yet stable. She said that the medical reports of the dental doctor have shown that she has a chronic urinary infection and pus cells are found in the blood and urine examinations. She is already taking antibiotics, but the fever due to the vaccination enhanced the infection and that led her to septic shock, the DMHO said and added that the doctors' team at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai are providing better treatment to her.

Meanwhile, Medical and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas responded to the reports about the doctor falling ill. He spoke to the DMHO Ratnavali and GGH Ongole Superintendent Dr D Sriramulu on Wednesday afternoon and enquired about the condition of Dr Dhanalakshmi.

He ordered the DMHO and Superintendent of GGH to keep in contact with the doctors at the Apollo Hospital and assured all help from the government. The Minister said that the illness of the doctor is not due to the Covid vaccination and asked the public not to believe in any such rumours. He said that the public need not worry about the vaccine as it is being given following the guidelines by the Union government.