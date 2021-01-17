Ongole: Government General Hospital Superintendent receives first shot

Ongole: The Superintendent of the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Ongole, Dr Diguvinti Sriramulu, received the first shot of the first dose of the Covid vaccine in Prakasam district on Saturday.

District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara formally launched the vaccination process at the session point at the GGH Ongole, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the vaccination drive at national and state level respectively.

The Collector inspected the arrangements for the vaccination and observed the identification and validation of ID cards of the medical and health staff, vaccination to Dr. Sriramulu, Dr. Murali and others by the assistant professor of anesthesia Dr. Pradeep Reddy. Later, the doctors were put in observation at the observation room and relieved after 30 minutes. Bhaskara said that about 24,000 medical and health staff will receive the vaccination at 130 session points in the district. He said that they had planned to administer vaccine to 2,000 people in 22 session points and will complete it by January 20.

After the receipt of necessary permissions from the government, the remaining staff will be given the vaccine, the Collector said. Joint Collector T S Chetan, DMHO Dr Ratnavali, DCHS Dr Usharani, special deputy collector Sarala Vandanam, OMC Commissioner K Bhagyalakshmi and other officials participated in the programme.