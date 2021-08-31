Ongole: Human chain formed against privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant

Ongole: The AITUC, CITU and other trade unions organised a protest forming human chain at Collectorate here on Monday, demanding the Union government to stop privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant.

They conducted the protest marking the 200th day of agitation by the workers and employees of the steel plant at Visakhapatnam.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshna Vedika district convenor Chikati Srinivasa Rao and PVR Chowdary alleged that the Union government is selling the Vizag Steel Plant for a cheap price to the corporate companies, as part of its motive to disinvest in the public sector units.

They said that the BJP government at the Centre is taking anti-public, anti-workers and anti-farmers decisions and privatising the public companies.

The leaders from various public fronts, farmers associations including Chunduru Rangarao, M Hanumareddy, Pentyala Hanumantha Rao, Kankanala Anjaneyulu, Karavadi Subbarao and others also spoke at the programme and extended their support to the agitation by the steel plant workers and employees.

The leaders from various trade unions Ch Majumdar, SD Sardar, R Mohan, M Sainath, M Veeraswamy and others also participated in the programme.