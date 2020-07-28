Ongole: IG, SP speak to corona-affected cops; enquire their health status

Ongole: South Coast Zone and Guntur Range Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao visited the COVID-19 cell in Ongole along with Prakasam District SP Siddharth Kaushal and enquired the officers about the cases in the district on Monday.



The IG and SP held a videoconference with Coronavirus infected police personnel and their families who are in hospitals and quarantine centers through the Zoom app. In this videoconference, the officials enquired about the symptoms of Coronavirus infected police persons and their current problems.

Prabhakar Rao directed the local CIs and DSPs to keep abreast of the health condition of the police officers and staff and provide them departmental assistance in relation to the treatment and all other medical and necessary facilities. The IG said that some police officers and staff are being infected with the COVID-19 virus while they are on duty to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The IG assured that they have been taking appropriate steps for police officers and staff to recover quickly so the police personnel need not fear. The IG advised the police officers about the implementation of Dasha Sutras to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and directed everyone to strictly adhere to them.

Later, the IG Prabhakara Rao held a meeting on the Chirala incident with Guntur additional SP Gangadhar, Darsi DSP K Prakash Rao, and other officers to know all details of the case and ordered Darsi DSP J Prakash Rao for an impartial investigation. The additional SP B Sarath Babu, OSD K Chowdeswari and other police officers also participated in the programmes.