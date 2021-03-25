Ongole: Indian youth should compete in international market

Ongole: Indian youth, who grownup in the value-based system of our society, should compete in the international market, opined the speakers at the seminar on 'Value Base Management: Global Perspective'. The two-day national seminar by the Department of Commerce and Business Administration at the Acharya Nagarjuna University PG Campus and Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University here concluded on Wednesday.

The chief guest and special officer for the PG Campus at Kavali, Prof P Venkatarao opined that a majority of the Indian youth lacks the competitive spirit at the global level and are confining to the domestic market. He advised that the youth should try to foray into the global market so that they could give tough competition to the players there.

The distinguished guest, former special officer of Ongole PG Campus, N Venkateswara Rao said that the Indians grow in a society made on the value system, and they are giving competition in the global market arena with the same values. He said that only 9 per cent of the corporate companies are said to be run on values, and a majority of them are run by Indians. The special officer of ANU PG Centre at Ongole, Dr Banana Krishna quoted his personal experiences and said that values helped in the development of many people and organisations.

AKTPU OSD, Dr KVN Raju said that the history of India explains the locals led a values-based lifestyle in every phase. The seminar director Dr B Padmaja thanked the guests and scholars for making the national seminar a success, while the faculty at the Department of C&BA Dr Sivaji, Dr M Raveendra Kumar, Dr Arun Kumar, Dr Vijay, Dr Haribabu and other staff and students participated in the programme.