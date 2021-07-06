Ongole : Inter-district thief arrested, booty worth Rs 1.8 lakh recovered

Ongole : Ongole Rural arrested an inter-district thief involved in several housebreaking cases here on Monday.

Based on credible information about a property offender, SI A Sasikumar and other cops went to Inkollu Cross Road on the NH-216 at Naguluppalapadu and arrested inter-district property thief who breaks into houses and wine shops in isolated areas.

On enquiry, the police found that the accused identified as Shaik Allabhakshu, resident of Masjid Manyam in Vinukonda of Guntur district, was involved in housebreaking and loot of wine shops at Naguluppalapadu in 2019 and 2020.

The police also found that the accused was involved in similar offences at Podili, Addanki, Darsi, Vinukonda and other towns, the SI said. The police 6.50 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash of Rs 30,000, a total of Rs 1.80 lakh from him.