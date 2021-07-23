Ongole : Madasi Venkaiah sworn in as PDCC chairman

Ongole : The former chairman of the Prakasam District Cooperative Central Bank Dr Madasi Venkaiah took oath as the chairman for the second time consecutively on Thursday.

The minister for energy, environment, forests, science and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy administered the oath of office to Dr Venkaiah in the PDCC Bank.

The minister wished Dr Venkaiah would lead the bank into profits and keep it in the top position in the cooperative central banks in the State.

Mayor Gangada Sujatha, OUDA chairperson Singaraju Meenakumari and other leaders from the Kondapi Assembly constituency also participated in the programme.