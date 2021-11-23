  • Menu
Ongole: Madhava Rao files nomination for MLC election

YSRCP MLC candidate under local bodies quota Thumati Madhava Rao submitting nomination at Collectorate in Ongole on Monday
Ongole: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remembers and encourages the people who worked for the party.

He participated in the nomination of Thumati Madhava Rao as the candidate for the MLC election from local bodies' quota, in Ongole on Monday. The YSRCP leader from Kandukur, Thumati Madhava Rao submitted two sets of the nomination papers to the returning officer and Joint Collector J Venkata Murali.

Ten municipal corporators from the local bodies in the district nominated the candidature of Madhava Rao in each set. The Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Chirala MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy, Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu and others also participated in the programme.

