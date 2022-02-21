Ongole: Magunta Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy inaugurates renovated computer lab

Ongole: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy inaugurated the renovated computer lab at Damacharla Sakkubayamma Government Degree College for Women in Ongole on Sunday and viewed the photo exhibition.

College Principal Dr D Kalyani and staff informed that they explained to the MP about the need to renovate lab in the college. He personally contributed Rs 25 lakh to procure 41 computers and UPS. The principal, staff and students thanked the MP for his generosity, with which the college is providing the best teaching in modern courses like cloud computing etc.

During an interaction with the MP, students requested M Srinivasulu Reddy to provide washrooms, canteen and an open-air auditorium in the college and extra rooms and an RO plant for drinking water in the hostel. The MP assured that immediate action will be initiated for the provision of infrastructures like washrooms and canteen, extra rooms and drinking water.

He said that he will work on the open-air auditorium and road to the college. He remembered his brother Magungta Subbarami Reddy and said that he is following in his footsteps in the development of educational institutions and providing drinking water to the needy.

Later, Minister Srinivasulu Reddy presented certificates to students, who completed Computer Hardware course in JKC. The College Principal and staff felicitated MP Magunta for his support of the college.