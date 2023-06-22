Ongole: Make yoga part of daily life for healthy living

Ongole: The district administration, various organisations and institutions celebrated International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar participated in the 9th International Yoga Day, organised by AYUSH department in association with UPAS Super Specialty Hospital at Bachala Balaiah Kalyana Mandapam in Ongole. He said that practicing yoga is the best way to achieve physical and mental health and live in peace. He advised public to make yoga a routine in life, to protect their health from the daily tensions.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said yoga is a heritage from the history of the country and advised the public to take it to every household.

SP Malika Garg advised regular yoga practice to improve fitness. Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, DPO GV Narayana Reddy, AYUSH regional deputy director Dr Padmaja, Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, UPAS Hospital directors Dr G Umapathy Chowdary, Dr Prakash Chavala, Dr Anil Kumar Kapa, Dr Srinivasa Rao Anapathy, and others participated in the programme.

Participating in Yoga Day programme at DLSA Office in District Courts Complex, District Judge A Bharati advised public to make yoga as part of their daily life. She observed that various processes in yoga help officials and lawyers, who undergo a lot of stress every day.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju participated in International Yoga Day celebrations organised by QIS College of Engineering and Technology in Ongole. Party State executive member and QIS Educational Institutions secretary Dr Nidamanuru Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy, Prakasam district president PV Sivareddy and other leaders also participated. Veerraju advised students to practice yoga regularly for their physical and mental fitness and to improve concentration.

He said that it is a great moment for India, as the United Nations is also celebrating International Yoga Day officially.