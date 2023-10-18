Ongole: Margadarsini Cell at secretariats to guide students

Ongole: Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar asked the officials to arrange a Margadarsini Cell at each ward and village secretariats in the district.



He organised a review meeting with concerned officials on the implementation and results of the Margadarsini, the brainchild of the collector and a career guidance programme for the high school and intermediate students in the Prakasam district, and advised them to take it to the parents for better results.

Sama Subbarao explained that the Margadarsini programme is being implemented in all government schools and junior colleges for the students of Class 9-10, and intermediate, as the second period on every Tuesday.

He informed that the programme is impacting the students and they are enquiring about the options for their higher education. The officials are conducting regular meetings with the headmasters, principals and mentors. GSWS Officer are told to arrange a Margadarsini Cell at the ward and village secretariats and keep Employment News, Viveka, Yojana and other career-oriented magazines available for the local students. He advised the Andhra Kesari University officials to conduct research on the effect of Margadarsini on the students in the district. He also asked officials to conduct parents’ meetings and inform them about the aspirations of their children and the way to fulfil them.