Ongole: Medical kits distributed to traffic police

Ongole: The Additional SP B Raavichandra, traffic DSP N Surendra distributed medical kits containing masks, sanitisers, caps and goggles to the traffic police personnel at Ongole on Friday.

Dr Devarakonda Venkateswarlu of Vijayasri Hospitals, Police Clinic medical officer Dr Devarakonda Manasa, Vasavi Club of Ongole Citizens president T Yedukondalu, Balaji Steels proprietor Sikhakolli Sambasiva Rao arranged for the medical kits distributed to the traffic personnel.

Chief guest Ravichandra said that the traffic police are playing a pivotal role in the control of the coronavirus. He thanked the sponsors of the kits for providing them to the police personnel dedicatedly working for the protection of the public.

Dr Venkateswarlu said that with the use of masks and sanitisers, maintaining physical distance and getting vaccinated one can be safe from the coronavirus infection.

The traffic SIs Shaik Khasim, Kancharla Ratnam and other traffic police personnel also participated in the programme.