Ongole: NSS volunteers create awareness on Covid

Ongole: The National Service Scheme volunteers from the Acharya Nagarjuna University conducted the awareness rally and meeting on coronavirus in Ongole on Friday.

Explaining the threat of the coronavirus, district NSS programme officer Dr Mande Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar said that when a person sneezes or coughs, about 20 crore aerosols will enter the atmosphere with a speed of 321 kilometres per hour.

He said that one aerosol with the coronavirus is enough to cause the infection to the people. He said that everyone should protect from the coronavirus aerosols enter their body. He said that people should use masks and sanitisers, wash their hands, take healthy food and do regular exercises.

The volunteers participated in the rally giving slogans and explaining symptoms of Covid. They informed people about the morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, kidney diseases, cancers, obese and said that the persons suffering with these diseases are more prone to be infected with the coronavirus.

They said that the new strain of the virus is more powerful and the public should follow the instructions to eradicate it from the country.