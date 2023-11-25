Ongole: Officials told to act tough on road safety violations

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar participated in the District Road Safety Committee Meeting in the collectorate on Friday and instructed officials to take all measures to reduce road accidents in the district. Officials are also asked to take action on people who are violating the road safety guidelines.

He asked officials to identify pickup and drop points for auto rickshaws and create awareness among the drivers and unions on this and encourage e-autos in the district and discuss them with the dealers.

Municipal officials are asked to identify three places for food courts to reduce the traffic problems with the tiffin centre on pushcarts and issue notices to colleges to create awareness among their students not to resort to negligent driving in the name of New Year celebrations, etc.,

Officials are told to set up display boards at the hot spots for accidents to alert the drivers about the possibility of accidents as winter season arrived.

He instructed police, R&B, transport and NHAI officials to study accident-prone zones at Ongole, Podili, Maddipadu, Tangutur, Singarayakonda, Addanki, Tripurantakam etc., and take preventive measures.

The DTC R Suseela, R&B SE Devanandam, animal husbandry JD Baby Rani, RTC RM Sudhakar, DCHS SSN Murthy, GGH Superintendent Dr Bhagavan Naik, Ongole DSP V Narayana Swamy Reddy, transport AO M Srinivasa Rao and other officers were present.