Ongole: PACE students secure national merit scholarships

Ongole: The students of PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences secured various national merit scholarships with the latest addition of Rachapudi Srikanth, the second year engineering student who secured Sriram Transport Finance Company scholarship. He would receive Rs 30,000 every year.

College secretary Maddisetti Sridhar addressing the media said that so far 146 students were selected for Pragati scholarship, 61 students for ONGC scholarship, one student each for Marubeni scholarship and Sriram Transport Finance scholarship, National Minority scholarship and two students for Sitaram Zindal scholarship. In all 212 students are receiving scholarships worth Rs 2.5 crore. He complimented the students for the achievement.

College principal Dr M Srinivasan said that the college was providing quality education, skill development training and placements for the students. The eligible students are also selected for national merit scholarships.

College vice-principal Dr GVK Murthy and EEE department head Dasari Prasad were also present.