Ongole: Partial response to bandh in Prakasam district

Ongole: The strike call given by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshna Porata Committee was partially success on Friday in Prakasam district. Though the State government also extended support to the bandh, many of the offices, banks and business establishments were open as usual, except the APSRTC buses limited to the depots till afternoon.



The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee in the Prakasam district members along with the supporters from the Left parties, TDP, YSRCP, farmers' organisations, students' unions conducted a rally from the Kurnool road bypass junction to the collectorate through the junctions in the Ongole town.

TDP State vice-president and former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao said that instead of establishing the new industries in the State, the Union government is trying to privatise the existing companies and industries. He said that the Vizag Steel Plant is the largest PSU in the State and condemned the government disinvesting in it. He warned that the TDP, along with other like-minded parties will continue the agitation until the government withdraws its decision.

CPM East Prakasam district secretary Punati Anjaneyulu said that it is cruel on part of the Union government to announce that it is ready to sell 100 PSUs in the country for Rs 2.50 lakh crores. He said that charging a 2 percent extra tax on the billionaires in the country will help the government to not sell any government company and in fact, they could save many from the crisis.

CPI district secretary ML Narayana alleged that the Union government is helping the corporate companies in looting the country. He said that the government has no right to sell the Vizag Steel Plant, which was established as a result of the sacrifices of people.

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee district conveners Ch Srinivasa Rao, PVR Chowdary, Kisan Congress leader Rajagopal Reddy, AIKSCC district convener Chunduri Rangarao, and others also participated in the protest and demanded that the government stop the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant, cancel the agreement made with POSCO in 2019 and allocate own mines for the steel plant.

On the other hand, the major businesses, banks, educational institutions, government offices including the collectorate functioned normally in the district. The public is seen travelling in auto-rickshaws and private transport vehicles from the bus station as the RTC suspended the bus services up to afternoon. A lecturer of a junior college commented, "The government preparing to privatise the steel plant is condemnable, but organising strike as a protest at this time is not recommended. I feel that they have already taken the decision on transferring the funds as part of the business deal. In my view, all these protests and rallies are nothing but trying to apply the cream on the wound, and preparing the public for the worst, as they did during the State bifurcation."