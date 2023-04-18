Ongole: PDCA selects probable Under 23 teams

Ongole (Prakasam district) : The Prakasam District Cricket Association conducted selections for the Under 23 Boys and Seniors teams for the erstwhile Prakasam district, at RSCA Stadium in Ravinuthala on Monday.

PDCA secretary Karusala Nageswara Rao said that they have selected the Under 23 Boys and Seniors teams with 25 probable members and will select the final 16 members after conducting matches on April 19. He said that the selected seniors' team will participate in the Central Zone inter-district T-20 tournament on April 21, and the Under 23 Boys team will participate in the Central Zone inter-district one-day tournament on April 26 at Mulapadu in Krishna district.

Nageswara Rao said that the PDCA joint secretary B Srinivasa Rao, coaches K Sudhakar, P Srinivasa Rao, and P Baburao also supervised the selection process.