Ongole: Police crack theft of ₹66 lakh from ATM cash deposit vehicle

Ongole : The Ongole police cracked a theft case of Rs 66 lakh from a vehicle of an ATM cash depositing agency, within hours and arrested the brain behind the crime, who is also the complainant in the case.

According to the SP Prakasam Garud Sumit Sunil, the Cash Management Services Info System Ltd collects cash from the banks and deposits the same in the ATMs for the use of the customers.

On April 18, the staff of the CMS received Rs 68 lakh from five different banks to load the cash in the ATMs. Then they reached the Punjab National Bank ATM in Kurnool Road and started to have lunch in the room behind the ATM, before loading the cash. Meanwhile, a man opened the door of the vehicle and escaped with cash of Rs 66 lakh.

The CMS manager Gujjula Venkata Kondareddy complained to the Ongole Taluk Police about the theft. The SP alerted the additional SP Crimes and SDPO Ongole and formed four teams for the investigation.

After a thorough investigation, the police identified that Sannamuru Mahesh Babu committed the theft. He admitted that he stored the cash in the hollow of a banyan tree and the police recovered the money and seized the motorbike he used in the crime.

Mahesh revealed that his relative Racharla Rajasekhar, and the CMS manager Gujjula Venkata Kondareddy, the complainant, instigated him to commit the theft. The police arrested the conspirators also.

The SP appreciated the additional SP Crimes SV Sridhar Rao, SDPO Ongole M Kishore Babu, Ongole Taluk PS inspector P Bhaktavatsala Reddy, CCS CI Vijaya Krishna, SIs U Punnarao, M Vijay Kumar, V Mahesh and other officers at CCS and Taluk PS for their good work in solving the case and presented them with appreciation certificates.