Ongole: Police foil Jana Sena rally

Ongole: The programme to submit a representation to the district employment officer by the Jana Sena party turned into a conflict between police and Janasena workers here on Tuesday.

The Prakasam district Janasena Party president Shaik Riyaz, Giddaluru in-charge Bellamkonda Saibabu, corporator Malaga Ramesh and others had called for a protest rally against the job calendar recently released by the government. They planned the rally from the Addanki Bus Stand to the district employment office and wanted to submit a representation to the employment officer, demanding the government to cancel the job calendar and take up recruitment for the vacant 2.30 lakh jobs in the State.

However, the police confronted the Janasena leaders and workers telling that they had no permission for the said protest programme and took them into custody. Janasena leaders Battula Ramakrishna, Chittem Prasad, P Gowtham submitted the representation to the local employment officer and explained to her that the job calendar issued by the government on June 18 disappointed the unemployed youth.

They said that the government cheated the unemployed youth, who are preparing for jobs for the last few years. They explained that the Janasena party is demanding the government to keep its promises of filling all vacancies in the government and take up measures to recruit 7,000 police personnel every year. Jana Sena leaders Adusumalli Venkatarao, Chikati Vamsideep, Kalyan Mutyala, Rayani Ramesh, Telagamsetty Subbarao, Sridevi, Aruna, Komali, Prameela and others also participated in the protest.