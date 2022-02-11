Ongole: Police foil students' protest with preventive arrests

Ongole: Police foiled the protest of students and youth organisations with preventive arrests of the leaders, obstructing the rally and taking the leaders into custody in Ongole on Thursday.

Students and youth organisations like AISF, PDSU, SFI, TNSF, NSUI, Telugu Yuvatha, BSU, DYFI, AIYF, PYL and others planned to stage a protest at the Collectorate, demanding the State government to announce the job calendar, for the recruitment of 2,30,000 vacant posts in the State.

They also demanded the government to reduce the age of superannuation from 62 years to 58 years, as earlier. Their demands also include notifications of DSC, TET, SI, Constable, Group I, and Group II posts; removal of preliminary test and negative marks for the APPSC exams; and announcement of exam dates for the recruitment notifications already issued.

Prakasam police successfully foiled 'Chalo Collectorate' programme by the district unit of 'Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samithi' by taking leaders into preventive custody.

Local police served notices to SFI district president S Arun Kumar, Chirala town secretary Venkata Kumar, Chinaganjam mandal secretary Raviteja, Singarayakonda leader Joel, DYFI district leaders Pitchaiah and Kotireddy, PDSU district leader Dhanaraju and others and they were to respective police stations on Wednesday night.

When SFI district secretary Ch Vinod, DYFI district president KF Babu, AIYF district secretary Karunanithi, AISF district secretary Lakshmareddy, SFI Ongole secretary Yedukondalu, Jana Sena leader Mutyala Kalyan and others started the rally to the Collectorate with unemployed youth on Thursday morning, police obstructed them and arrested the leaders at Ambedkar Bhavan and shifted them to Town I police station.

However, youth and student leaders announced that they will continue the agitation in various phases until the government announces job calendar by agreeing to their demands.