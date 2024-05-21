Ongole: Police seize 193 bikes in cordon search

Ongole: The Prakasam district police conducted a cordon search in the police station limits of Ongole I Town, Singarayakonda, Chimakurthy, Naguluppalapadu, Darsi, Podili, Tripurantakam, Pedacherlopalli, Chandrasekhara Puram, Marripudi, Markapuram, Cumbum, Giddalur, Komarole, and Pullalacheruvu on Monday, and seized 193 motorbikes and an auto.

Following the instructions from SP Garud Sumit Sunil, the CIs, SIs, and other personnel from the police stations conducted the cordon search at the important centres, villages, houses of the suspects and old criminals, shops, and other places for the illegal liquor, drugs, weapons, and vehicles with no valid documents. They enquired about the movement of suspicious persons in those locations. The police seized 193 bikes and an auto for use without proper documents. The SP requested the public to cooperate with the police in control of crimes and illegal activities. He asked them to call 112 or 100 to inform the police of any antisocial activity or the movement of suspicious persons in their area.