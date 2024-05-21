Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Cong wave sweeping across the country: VH
- Questions galore on Mamata Didi’s prediction on INDIA bloc prospects
- TTD to release August quota of Arjitha Seva and Virtual seva tickets today
- Srikakulam: Criminal case booked against animal husbandry officials
- Visakhapatnam: Red zone declared within 2-km radius of strongrooms
- Take steps to curb water contamination in coming days: Seethakka
- Visakhapatnam: Chicken becomes costlier for common man
Just In
Ongole: Police seize 193 bikes in cordon search
Following the instructions from SP Garud Sumit Sunil, the CIs, SIs, and other personnel from the police stations conducted the cordon search at the important centres, villages, houses of the suspects and old criminals, shops, and other places for the illegal liquor, drugs, weapons, and vehicles with no valid documents.
Ongole: The Prakasam district police conducted a cordon search in the police station limits of Ongole I Town, Singarayakonda, Chimakurthy, Naguluppalapadu, Darsi, Podili, Tripurantakam, Pedacherlopalli, Chandrasekhara Puram, Marripudi, Markapuram, Cumbum, Giddalur, Komarole, and Pullalacheruvu on Monday, and seized 193 motorbikes and an auto.
Following the instructions from SP Garud Sumit Sunil, the CIs, SIs, and other personnel from the police stations conducted the cordon search at the important centres, villages, houses of the suspects and old criminals, shops, and other places for the illegal liquor, drugs, weapons, and vehicles with no valid documents. They enquired about the movement of suspicious persons in those locations. The police seized 193 bikes and an auto for use without proper documents. The SP requested the public to cooperate with the police in control of crimes and illegal activities. He asked them to call 112 or 100 to inform the police of any antisocial activity or the movement of suspicious persons in their area.