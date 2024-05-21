Ongole: Prakasam Pantulu remembered

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar paid rich floral tributes to Prakasam Pantulu on his death anniversary by garlanding his statue at the Collectorate on Monday.

Collector said they will strive for the holistic development of the district with inspiration from Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu.

Prakasam Pantulu has made a special impression on history as a freedom fighter and the first chief minister of the Andhra state. He advised the youth to take inspiration from the leader and reach top positions in their career. He asked the public to contribute to the development of the district.