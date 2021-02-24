Ongole: Railway police told to be vigilant

Ongole: The Railways DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inspected the Ongole Railway Station on Tuesday afternoon.



The DGP interacted with the railway police personnel and staff, enquired about their issues and assured the speedy redressal. He advised the police officials to increase vigil on trains and railway stations to provide a safe journey to passengers. He said that thefts on trains and stations increase in the summer and advised them to plan duties so that police personnel are visible at nights also.

The Guntakal Railway SP P Anil Babu, Nellore Railway DSP Murali Krishna, Ongole Railway CI Y Ramarao, Ongole Railway SI Vemana, Chirala Railway SI Nagaraju and other staff also participated in the inspection.