Ongole : Red Cross organises awareness session on terrace gardens

Chelikani Seetharamaiah explaining about terrace gardens and their advantages in Ongole on Sunday
Chelikani Seetharamaiah explaining about terrace gardens and their advantages in Ongole on Sunday

Ongole : As part of the ongoing weeklong celebrations, the Prakasam district unit of the Indian Red Cross Society organized an awareness session on the terrace gardens and how to cultivate vegetables without using any chemicals, at the Devudu Cheruvu park in Ongole on Sunday.

In the program presided over by the Red Cross local chairman Montessori Prakash, chief guest Chelikani Seetharamaiah explained how fun it is to grow vegetables even in a small space, without using any pesticides or fertilizers. He also informed the audience about how they could be healthy by consuming chemical-free and environmentally friendly vegetables for the future needs.

Devudu Cheruvu colony development committee president Maddireddy Anjireddy, service week co-director K Koteswaramma, Malyadri, Korrapati Ramarao, Katti Srinivasa Rao, locals L Rani, Nirmala Jyothi, Balaji, and others also participated in the program.

