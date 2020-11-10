Ongole: Reddy JAC seeks inclusion in EWS reservation

Ongole: The Reddy JAC members met MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in his office on Tuesday and demanded that he take their demands to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and see them implemented soon.

The Reddy JAC vice-president Sanikommu Velugonda Reddy, district women president Bhumireddy Ravanamma and others explained to Srinivasulu Reddy that the poor people from the community are suffering a lot due to the nonavailability of the reservations and welfare schemes.

They demanded the MP to demand the Union government to implement the 10 percent EWS reservation from this academic year and help the poor OC students to continue education. They also demanded him to convince the Chief Minister to establish Reddy Corporation immediately to help students of the community and extend the pension that is being given to people over 45 years of age to the poor Reddy community people also.