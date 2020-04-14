Ongole: RMPs ordered to stop service till end of lockdown

Ongole: The Prakasam district Collector Dr. Pola Bhaskara ordered the rural medical practitioners to stop their services until the government lifts lockdown in the state. The collector inaugurated the disinfection tunnel installed in the collectorate with the help of Indian Red Cross Society and inspected the functioning of it.



In a note released on Monday, the collector appreciated that the village, mandal and district level taskforces were working efficiently, as per the government instructions in control of Coronavirus in the district. He said that 20 patients were receiving treatment in the government general hospital and another 20 persons were treated at the KIMS Covid hospital while one patient was in home isolation.

He said that though the Covid hospital requires 20 ventilators, only 17 were available and the government was making arrangements to provide another 13 ventilators. He said that the GGH has 10 ventilators while they are providing oxygen supply to 200 beds. He said that efforts are on to provide VRDL labs in four districts and Prakasam district will get the lab in a week.

The collector announced that they identified 3500 beds while the government ordered to provide 5000 beds for isolation. He said that they further identified 2000 rooms in lodges with individual toilets for converting into isolation rooms in the district.

The collector said that the services of Anganwadi workers are being utilized to monitor the high-risk people identified in the third phase door-to-door survey. He said that special officers were appointed to implement the government instructions in the containment zones and the ZP CEO would monitor the officers.