Ongole: SP cautions people on GPay, Phone Pe scams

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg advised the public to be careful about the scams involving calls such as they won rewards on GPay and Phone Pe apps.



The SP said that cybercriminals are calling unsuspecting users and informing them that the rewards unused by them are expiring if they are not used immediately.

When people fall prey to them asking how to utilise the reward points, they are asking the user to install another app and accept the payment request by entering the PIN of their UPI to deposit the money by converting the reward points into cash. She said that once the user enters the UPI PIN, the amount will be withdrawn from their own account, instead of receiving money from the apps.

Malika Garg advised the public to not fall prey to the calls like this, asking to en cash reward points. She told the public to check the reward points, if any, on the app and compare their validity and utilisation process.

She asked the public to understand that the apps do not call the users directly for reward points. She advised them to cautiously observe when entering the UPI PIN if they are entering on the screen of Pay Request or Receive Request, and immediately abort the process if the screen is for Pay Request. She said that if any of the public was already cheated by the scammers, call the Cyber Helpline at 1930 or report at www.cybercrime.gov.in for further action.