Ongole: SP Malika Garg appreciates services of home guards

Ongole: The Police department is always concerned about the welfare of home guards who have been doing excellent job in Prakasam district, said SP Malika Garg, addressing the Home Guards Darbar at the Police Parade Ground here on Tuesday.

She assured them to redressal of their grievances and promised to organise skill development programmes for them. She commended the efforts of home guards during the Covid19 pandemic situation and appreciated their services.

The SP received the guard of honour in the Home Guards Darbar conducted with about 150 personnel at the police parade ground and the remaining home guards from Ongole, Chirala, Darsi, Markapuram and Kandukur subdivisions through video conference.

Speaking to the 798 home guards participating in the darbar, the SP said that they are an integral part of the police department. She praised them for their services at every police station, along with the regular police personnel and effectively discharging court duties, traffic duties, record maintenance, computer works, control room duties and others. She suggested the home guards to hone up their skills in their interested subjects and they could work in those duties after skill development.

The SP said that some of them have died with Coronavirus infection while they are on duty during the COVID19 pandemic, and never stepped back in various bandobast duties. She said that good health is a great blessing and wealth and suggested they maintain it properly. She advised them to think beyond religion, caste and politics while working in the department and not to behave contrary to the rules of service that would offend the reputation of the department. She wished they could continue the same spirit in the future also in all situations.

During the darbar, the home guards brought the issues about transfers, house site pattas, Arogyasri health cards, insurance and other issues to the notice of Malika Garg. She responded positively and assured them that all their issues would be resolved as soon as possible. Recalling that grievance day is being held every Friday to address staff issues, the SP said those who had problems could bring it to her attention, or they can also be reported to the AR additional SP or AR DSP or Home Guards RI.