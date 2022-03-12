Ongole: SP Malika Garg presents Utkrisht, Ati Utkrisht Seva medals

Ongole: Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg presented Utkrisht and Ati Utkrisht service medals to the staff for their outstanding performance, at a ceremony at Police Parade Grounds in Ongole on Friday.

The SP attended as the chief guest to the parade held by the district Armed Reserve police and received Guard of Honour. Speaking at the programme, SP Malika Garg observed that the parade was part of the police culture, and the drills and sports meet also helps them in working as a team, improve discipline and leadership qualities. She said that due to Covid outbreak, the parade was not held for the last two years and assured that it will be held regularly in future.

Appreciating the spectacular performance at the parade, the SP advised them to be ready for duty always, as they are crucial when any law and order problem arises. She suggested they be mentally and physically fit by taking care of their health and resolving any issues bothering them by bringing them to her notice on Grievance Day. She said that police are care-of address for discipline, and they should live up to it while on-duty or off-duty.

The SP presented Utkrisht and Ati Utkrisht service medals announced by the Central government for the year 2018-19 to 50 police personnel, who exhibited outstanding performance and have served for a long time without any remarks, in various wings of the district police department. She explained that the Ministry of Home Affairs confers Utkrisht Seva Medal to the police personnel, who worked for 15 years, and Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal to those personnel completing 25 years of service with no remarks. She presented Ati Utkrisht Seva medal to 11 personnel with a gold medal and appreciation certificate, and 39 Utkrisht Seva medals to the police staff along with silver medal and appreciation certificates.

AR ASP Ashok Babu, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, Disha DSP A

Pallapu Raju, Ongole Traffic DSP Mallikarjuna Rao, DTC DSP

Ramakrishna, DCRB DSP AV

Ramana, AR DSP Raghavendra, ICCR CI B Srinivasa Rao, Ongole Rural CI Rambabu, RIs Sri Hari Reddy, Haribabu and other

staff also participated in the

programme.­