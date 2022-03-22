Ongole: Speakers at seminar emphasise on social justice for everyone

Ongole: The speakers at the two-day national seminar sponsored by the UGC, APSCHE and ICSSR, on 'The Aspects of Social Work: The issues of Social Justice, Social Equality and its Challenges in Indian Social Context' emphasised on the need for social justice to everyone, explained the seminar director Dr Harsha Preetham Dev Mande.

The seminar was held at Acharya Nagarjuna University PG Campus in Ongole on Monday.

Explaining the seminar highlights at the PG Campus on Monday, Dr Harsha informed that the director of Academic Staff College at Andhra University Prof NAD Paul, Dr Parameswar Sahu from a university in Odisha, Adult Education chairman Prof Syam and other experts participated as the guests to the programme.

He said that the speakers explained that culture has several meanings, based on the beliefs, arts, customs, architecture and is entwined with social elements like literacy, education, economic prosperity, caste and religion, political power, health, nutrition,

gender and several others, and a discussion should be done on them by the students.

Harsha said that the speakers observed that there is very need for the manifestation of economic, social, political, cultural equality in India. They said that even after celebrating the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav for 75 years of Independence, the poor in the country are becoming poorer, and correcting it is the responsibility of the rulers elected as per the constitution.

The speakers also opined that education is the only way for the reforms in society from the discrimination. They said that the people should take the shelter of knowledge and have a firm psychological belief that they are not inferior to anyone. The ANU PG Campus SO Dr Banana Krishna, Dr P Venkatarao, Dr R Srinivas also participated in the press meet and thanked the guests and participants in the seminar for making it a success.