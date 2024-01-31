Ongole tangle vexes YSRCP

Vijayawada: The cat and mouse game continues in the ruling YSRCP for the Ongole Parliamentary constituency.

YSRCP chief and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had first denied party ticket to incumbent MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy and wanted to field Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy from here. But another key leader Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has been insisting that Magunta be given the ticket for the Ongole Lok Sabha seat. There have been several rounds of talks with party coordinators Vijayasai Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy but all the efforts to convince him failed.

This led to strong speculations that Balineni and Magunta may quit the YSRCP. Though Balineni denied the rumours, he has been keeping away from party activities.

Amidst this scenario, Balineni was again called to the CMO on Monday and Tuesday. But it appears that the CMO is adamant on fielding Chevireddy in Ongole. Unhappy over this, Balineni left the CMO in a huff. Sajjala Ramakrsihna Reddy later met Balineni in a hotel and tried to convince him. It is learnt that Balineni made it clear that he would not relent. Sajjala later met the Chief Minister and apprised him of his meeting with Balineni and the unrelenting stand of Balineni.

If the YSRCP decides to release the fifth list of candidates without considering the demand of Balineni, the possibility of some more desertions from the party, including that of Magunta and Balineni, is not ruled out.

Sources said that the YSRCP is likely to release the fifth list in the next two days with about 15 more changes in the candidates which include 10 changes in the Lok Sabha seats. Who would be dropped and who would be shifted to other constituencies is what has become a matter of concern for the party leaders who have been making a beeline to the CMO.

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyalanaidu, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Gudivada Amarnath, MLAs Madhusudan, Ponnada satish, Dhanalakshmi and MLC Anantababu were among those who met the party coordinators on Tuesday.