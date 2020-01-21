Ongole: TDP dares BJP to clarify its stand on capital

Ongole: The Bharatiya Janata Party should clarify its stand on the capital of Andhra Pradesh, demanded Telugu Desam Party organising secretary Dr Nukasani Balaji.



He condemned the arrest of Guntur MP Galla Jayadev and lathi-charge on women who were participating in a peaceful march towards Assembly on Monday and demanded that the government respect the democracy and Constitution in the State.

Addressing a press conference in Ongole on Tuesday, Balaji said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had supported the selection of Amaravati as the State capital unconditionally as the then Opposition leader, but was going back on his stand now after becoming the Chief Minister.

He mentioned that Jagan Mohan Reddy had organised a number of protests, rallies, public meetings and padayatras as the Opposition leader and the TDP government never obstructed any of them. But, the YSRCP government is using all forces to silence the Opposition and the public speaking against it and implementing a police rule in the State.

He said that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet members were using vulgar and foul language against senior politician and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and warned that all days will not be the same. He sought an explanation from the government about the reasons behind the arrest and imposing non-bailable sections on Guntur MP Galla Jayadev and sending him to jail in the wee hours.

He said that the government was resorting to violence on farmers, women and leaders participating in the peaceful protests against the concept of three capitals for the State.

Balaji announced that it is the TDP and other people's organisations which are demanding the government for decentralsed development of the State but not decentralised administration in the name of three capitals.

He demanded that BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao clarify his party stand on the capital of AP, whether they are supporting Amaravati, foundation stone for which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the three capital model being implemented by the YSRCP with their strength in the Assembly.