Ongole: TDP joins chorus for Amaravati capital

Ongole: The leaders and members of the TDP Prakasam district and Amaravati Parirakshna Samithi Prakasam district unit extended support to the 600- days old agitation of the farmers demanding the continuation of Amaravati as the capital of the State. The TDP leaders and workers also organised a protest at NTR Bhavan in Ongole on Sunday.

Speaking at the programme, vice-president of the Ongole parliamentary district TDP Kamepalli Srinivasa Rao said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Opposition leader in the Assembly had accepted the announcement of Amaravati as the State capital and even said that the place was agreed by the people from all 13 districts. He said that after becoming the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to instigate hatred between the people of three regions in the name of three capitals.

Ongole town TDP president Kothari Nageswara Rao said that in the YSRCP government, the public is deprived of peaceful protest. He asked the Chief Minister to open his eyes, complete the incomplete buildings, and fulfil the aspirations of the 6-crore people by continuing Amaravati as the State capital.

He said that he is confident the farmers and women agitating for the capital Amaravati will achieve through their movement.

The TDP leaders Gurrala Raj Vimal, Nanduri Chandra, Kasukurti Ankaraju, Bandaru Madan, Kesana Seshamma, Gangavarapu Padma, Dayaneni Dharma, Bejawada Muralikrishna, Beeram Arunareddy and others also participated in the programme.